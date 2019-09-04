Garmin wheels out its NEO Bike Smart for indoor training

Garmin has added another advanced training device to its family of fitness-focused products, today kicking off shipping of its NEO Bike Smart. The indoor trainer is part exercise bike part virtual simulator, promising cycling enthusiasts a fun new way to hone their skills on two wheels.

The NEO Bike Smart was developed by in-house Garmin fitness brand Tacx, and is built to precisely replicate the ups and downs of cycling.

It uses a built-in motor to offer differing levels of resistance, depending on whether the rider is taking on simulated flats, inclines and declines. It will also analyze their pedal strokes in relation to their leg position to offer tips on how to improve their technique.

The virtual environments of Zwift can be accessed via the built-in 4.5-inch display attached to the handlebars, which can recreate the sensation of various riding surfaces across the world, such as cobbled roads or gravel. All the while, the bike tracks speed, power and cadence down to an accuracy of one percent, according to Garmin.

This data can be used to monitor personal progress or as part of structured training plans, with riders able to take on opponents in live races and upload GPS data of their routes.

“The NEO Bike Smart is pushing everything we know about indoor cycling to the next level,” says Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “The NEO Bike Smart incorporates all the most popular features found in other Tacx trainers while adding new advancements, like virtual gear shifting, an integrated display and more, making it an ideal training companion.”

The NEO Bike Smart is shipping to the US, Canada and Europe as of today, with a suggested retail price of US$3,200.

Source: Garmin