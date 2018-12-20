The solar industry is growing steadily in the US, with revenues ballooning from US$42 million in 2007 to US$210 million in 2017, while total capacity is expected to more than double over the next five years. Though these broad strokes paint a useful overall picture of rates of solar uptake, there's a lot to be learned from drilling into the finer details. Stanford scientists have built a new machine learning tool specifically to do the job, and it goes by the name of DeepSolar.