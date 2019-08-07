Stefano Boeri designs trio of greenery-covered buildings in CairoView gallery - 10 images
Stefano Boeri Architetti's line of greenery-infused architecture has made quite a splash by bringing a little bit of nature to inner-city high-rise residents. Following projects in France, China and elsewhere, the Italian firm's latest design in the same vein is slated for Egypt and consists of three cuboid buildings that are covered in plants and trees.
The project will be located in the huge New Capital (aka New Administrative Town) development southeast of Cairo and involves Egyptian designer Shimaa Shalash and landscape agronomist Laura Gatti.
The three buildings, which will each measure 30 m (98.4 ft) in both width and height, will consist of one hotel and two apartment blocks, with each apartment boasting its own plant-filled balcony.
There will be a total of 350 trees planted, as well as over 14,000 shrubs and perennials belonging to 100 local species. In all, there will be an impressive 3,600 sq m (38,750 sq ft) of greenery. Stefano Boeri Architetti says the different species of plants will be chosen so as to bloom at different times of the year, offering an attractive facade that will change appearance with the seasons.
The project is being developed by MISR Italia Properties and is part of a wider campaign to make the Cairo area greener by retrofitting green roofs and facades on existing buildings, as well as growing "green corridors" of trees that culminate in a forest.
Construction is expected to begin in 2020 and should be completed by 2022.
Source: Stefano Boeri Architetti
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more