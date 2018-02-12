If your child has a respiratory illness such as asthma, then visits to the doctor may be fairly frequent. A team of scientists from Poland's Adam Mickiewicz University are attempting to make them a little less so, though, with a use-at-home wireless stethoscope known as StethoMe.

Guided by an app, users are shown where to place the device on their child's body. It then records their heartbeat, their body temperature, and the sound of their lungs as they breathe. That data is processed using machine learning-based algorithms, that were trained on recordings of thousands of patients with various conditions.

Readings are displayed on the back of the device, along with any warnings about the child's health. Additionally, they're wirelessly transmitted to the user's smartphone, where they're stored as a health record that can be sent to the family doctor if there are any concerns.