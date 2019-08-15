In a period documentary about the movie, McQueen said, "Crown lives at the beach and he has a dune buggy. I helped them design it, so I'm kinda proud of that. It's set on a Volkswagen chassis with big ol' wide weenies – big wide tires on mag wheels, Corvair engine stuffed in the back … it's very light, you know (because of the fiberglass body). It's pulling about 230 horses and weighs about a thousand pounds."