Now, Researchers at Florida Atlantic University have looked at the effect of crude oil on the olfactory function (i.e. sense of smell) of an elasmobranch, which are fish with cartilage skeletons such as sharks, rays, and skate. "Elasmobranchs are renowned for their well-developed sensory systems, which are critical to alert them of the presence of predators, prey, mates, and unfavorable environmental conditions," says Stephen M. Kajiura, a professor of biological sciences and co-author of the research. "Any impairment of these sensory systems could have a damaging effect on their survival and fitness." The Atlantic stingray, Hypanus sabinus, was chosen for the study.