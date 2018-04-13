Serious cyclists typically carry compact hand pumps with them on long rides. Using such a pump to inflate a completely flat tire from scratch, however, can be an arduous process. That's why the foot-operated Stompump was created.

Using an included frame dock and safety strap, the 185-gram Stompump can be mounted on a bike's water bottle bosses. When it's time to firm up a tire or fix a flat, the pump is removed, its hose is pulled out, and its chuck is attached to the tire's valve stem – it works with both Presta and Schrader valves.

From there, well, you just stomp on it. According to its creators, Woody Tate and Reason Bradley, it can fill a 29-inch mountain bike tire or a fatbike tire three times faster than a hand pump. With a maximum capacity of 60 psi (4 bar), however, it's not ideal for filling super-high-pressure road bike tires – although Tate tells us that a road-specific version may be coming.

Along with the novelty factor of its being a compact bike-mountable foot pump, some of the Stompump's other features include machined aluminum construction, stainless steel fittings, and an integrated air filtration system … plus there's a storage compartment in the center where you could stash gear such as a patch kit.

And yes, you could use it to pump up things other than bike tires.