Stratolaunch has yet to send its first payload into orbit, but the company announced today that it is developing a new family of air-launched boosters that will enter service in 2020. The four rockets of various sizes will be carried by the world's largest aircraft, the dual-fuselage Stratolaunch, which has wingspan of 385 ft (117 m) and will be able to carry a range of payloads into multiple orbits and inclinations in a single launch mission.