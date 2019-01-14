Given its size, its entirely possible the Stratolaunch will need greater momentum than this to get off the ground. Officials told reporters last April that this third taxi test is expected to be the final one before the maiden flight, and that it expected it to reach around (136 mph) 220 km/h during the test, according to SpaceNews. Back in October the company also stated it hopes to conduct the maiden flight sometime in the next 12 to 18 months, so we shouldn't have long to wait.