"The vehicles flew like a dream today," says Virgin Orbit Chief Pilot Kelly Latimer (Lieutenant Colonel, US Air Force, Retired). "Everyone on the flight crew and all of our colleagues on the ground were extremely happy with the data we saw from the instruments on-board the aircraft, in the pylon, and on the rocket itself. From my perspective in the cockpit, the vehicles handled incredibly well, and perfectly matched what we've trained for in the simulators."

