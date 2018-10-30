LauncherOne measures 70-ft (21-m) long and has the capacity to carry payloads as small as a loaf of bread or as big as a fridge. Cosmic Girl, meanwhile, is the first 747 to have ever been converted into a rocket launcher, and will be able to fly thousands of miles in any direction and deliver goods to orbit at 24 hours notice – at least according to Virgin Orbit, which says the current wait times for such services are 18 to 24 months.