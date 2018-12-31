In 2011 Netflix began its original content mission, but the first programming didn't appear until 2013, when season one of House of Cards dropped in its entirety on the service. Over the next few years Netflix was not shy about declaring its grand plans, yet it still took a while for Hollywood to take this new player seriously. While Hollywood continued doing what it had been doing for decades, Netflix was pumping billions of dollars into its original content pipeline, from funding shows at the development stage to buying the rights of others during post-production. This was a game of quantity over quality, and it worked.