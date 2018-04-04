Last year, Denmark's Strøm Bikes embarked on a crowdfunding campaign to get its Bike into production. The outing proved successful and the now renamed Fatbike is available to buy. Strøm has returned to Indiegogo for its second e-bike, the City, which features pure electric or pedal assist drive, integrated lights front and back and a pull-out battery that can be taken into the office for charging.







The Strøm City's removable battery is housed in the e-bike's down tube, and unlocked using a key. It's reported good for 50 miles (80 km) of range per charge of about 3 - 4 hours, though an upgrade can be optioned for an extra 18 miles of range.

US riders will be able to throttle up to 20 mph (32 km/h) or engage five levels of pedal assist from the 350 W rear hub motor, but legal restrictions in EU countries mean that a separate model has been created with no throttle and a 250 W motor.



The City is built around a lightweight aluminum frame – which makes it 43 lb (19.5 kg), with the battery – and is being made available in two sizes: 63 - 71 in (160 - 180 cm) high and 70 - 83 in ( 180 - 210 cm). It features button-activated integrated front and rear LED lighting, meaning that riders no longer need worry about having to make an emergency dusk-time lamp purchase after some light-fingered opportunist makes off with the lights, Shimano gears and Tektro disc brakes.



Puncture-free tires should make travel less problematic, and an LED status display mounted on the handlebars has a built-in USB charge for topping up mobile devices while you ride. Useful. Strøm says that an intelligent computer display is also available as an option.

