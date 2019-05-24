Many vaccines are very temperature sensitive and have to be kept at temperatures of between 2 and 8° C (37 and 46° F), which makes transporting them away from places where refrigeration is available very difficult. According to the McMasters team, shipping vaccines to some parts of Africa with things like solar-powered coolers that can be carried by camels make up 80 percent of the inoculation costs. Without that refrigeration, the vaccine can be made worthless in an hour.