Wood-chip straws biodegrade when discarded
It's no secret that conventional plastic drinking straws are very eco-unfriendly. Manufactured in the billions, they're typically only used once, and then end up in landfills or the ocean. Finnish startup Sulapac is attempting to address the problem, with marine-biodegradable straws.
Developed in partnership with renewable materials company Stora Enso, the new straws are made from Sulapac's patented 100-percent biodegradable material, which consists of sustainably-sourced wood chips (obtained as a waste product) and a renewable natural binder. They're used just like normal straws, and can be manufactured in existing production facilities at a "competitive price."
Once discarded in either an industrial composting facility or the ocean, however, naturally-occurring microorganisms are claimed to completely break them down into carbon dioxide, water and biomass. That biomass is said to not have any effect on plankton growth, or to otherwise harm the marine environment.
With backing from cosmetics company Chanel, Sulapac is also promoting a range of compostable jars and small boxes made from the material, which are water, oil and oxygen-resistant.
Parties interested in licensing the technology can contact Sulapac via the source link below. Of course, eco-conscious beverage-sippers can also simply purchase reusable straws.
Source: Sulapac
