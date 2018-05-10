We've got a huge plastic problem and drinking straws play no small part, with 500 million used in the US everyday alone. Startup FinalStraw is on a mission to limit our use of these single-use strands of plastic, offering a reusable alternative that packs down into a case not much bigger than a cigarette lighter.

FinalStraw is a stainless steel straw that works just like a regular one, except you don't throw it in the trash when you're done. Instead, its body collapses like a tent pole and can be stuffed into a carry case with dimensions of 7.3 x 3.3 x 2.7 cm (2.9 x 1.3 x 1 in), which can then be attached to your key ring.

With a weight of 2.8 oz (80 g), the straw can be put through the dishwasher, but if it's in need of a spot clean then an included squeegee should do the trick. This works like a pipe cleaner and can be pulled through the tube to drag out any grime that might be building up inside.

Making it easily cleanable and compact enough to carry around for everyday use were clear focus points for designers of the Final Straw, but have they done enough to make the average Joe and Jane do away with single-use plastic straws?

A look at the current Kickstarter campaign suggests they are making good progress, with more than 20,000 backers onboard at the time of writing. If you fancy a FinalStraw for yourself, then early pledges of $20 are available, with shipping slated for November if everything goes to plan.