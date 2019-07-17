Japanese hotel fits suite with commercial flight simulatorView gallery - 7 images
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, the Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu located at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, will be opening a hotel suite that features a flight simulator. The Superior Cockpit Room will be available for bookings from the July 18 and boasts a professional Boeing 737-800 aircraft simulator.
Keeping in line with the hotel's existing aviation theme, the unique suite allows guests to participate in their very own flight plan experience and immerse themselves into the skies above the Haneda Airport, all from the comfort of their own private room. Although guests will not be allowed to work the simulator unsupervised, they will have the option of participating in a "dream pilot experience." Guests can learn how to successfully maneuver and navigate a commercial aircraft under the instruction of a professional instructor or former pilot.
The instructor-assisted flight simulator session lasts 90 minutes and includes navigating through the Haneda Airport terminal, plus an airport take-off and landing experience.
"You can experience the sense that you are actually maneuvering the craft by tilting the landscape and by operating your control stick," says Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu.
According to CNN Travel, Haneda Excel Hotel spent approximately ¥10 million (US$92,000) to install the flight simulator. The cockpit experience is hoped to become a key attraction for avid travelers passing through Tokyo or anyone wanting to experience the thrill of piloting a commercial aircraft.
Overnight accommodation in the Superior Cockpit Room starts from ¥25,300 (US$234) per night for the room, and an ¥30,000 for the flight simulation.
Source: Haneda Excel Hotel
