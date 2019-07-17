Keeping in line with the hotel's existing aviation theme, the unique suite allows guests to participate in their very own flight plan experience and immerse themselves into the skies above the Haneda Airport, all from the comfort of their own private room. Although guests will not be allowed to work the simulator unsupervised, they will have the option of participating in a "dream pilot experience." Guests can learn how to successfully maneuver and navigate a commercial aircraft under the instruction of a professional instructor or former pilot.