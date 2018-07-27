Black holes get their name form their inky black appearance, which is famously caused by the fact that after a certain point, their gravitational pull is so powerful that light itself cannot escape. Although S2 is far enough away that it can avoid being swallowed up, its light is still slowed down somewhat by the black hole. That "stretches" out the wavelengths and makes the light appear more red than it otherwise would be – a phenomenon known as gravitational redshift, which was predicted by Einstein's general relativity over 100 years ago.