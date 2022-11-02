AeroHT
Chinese electric VTOL aircraft company spun out from automotive giant Xpeng. AeroHT is making some remarkably strange aircraft, including a flying, roadgoing electric supercar, a modular personal offroad aircraft carrier as well as a more conventional manned multicopter.
-
One of the most outrageous sci-fi vehicles we've ever seen is moving toward a 2025 debut. This electric six-wheel off-roader can stop and deploy a two-seat eVTOL aircraft, for unstoppable multi-mode adventure travel on an entirely new level.
-
What happens when something goes very wrong in an eVTOL aircraft? China's AeroHT has released video of its innovative low-altitude multi-parachute system turning a catastrophic propulsion system failure into a soft-ish landing from just 50 m (164 ft) up.
-
China's AeroHT is making rapid progress with its eVTOL flying cars, and it's now shown two fascinating new concepts – a six-wheel-drive hybrid-electric "aircraft carrier" van, and a new version of the flying supercar, with a fully concealed airframe.
-
Chinese automaker XPeng has updated the design of its AeroHT flying car – a luxury electric sportster with a fold-out vertical-lift octacopter system on the roof. It looks absolutely nutty, but a two-ton flying prototype indicates this is no joke.
-
Chinese electric vehicle-maker XPeng has been developing a teardrop-shaped eVTOL to serve as a flying taxi of the future, and has just flown it in public for the first time at Skydive Dubai in front of 150 onlookers.