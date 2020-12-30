© 2024 New Atlas

Agility Robotics

This "human-centric" US robotics company is headquartered in Oregon and part-owned by Amazon. Its chief product is Digit, a general-purpose bipedal humanoid with backwards-bending "bird-like" legs and claw-type hands. Agility is building a factory in Corvallis, Oregon, capable of producing up to 10,000 Digit units a year.