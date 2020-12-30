Agility Robotics
This "human-centric" US robotics company is headquartered in Oregon and part-owned by Amazon. Its chief product is Digit, a general-purpose bipedal humanoid with backwards-bending "bird-like" legs and claw-type hands. Agility is building a factory in Corvallis, Oregon, capable of producing up to 10,000 Digit units a year.
Agility Robotics is well into construction of a 70,000-sq-ft facility in Salem, Oregon, with the capacity to produce more than 10,000 units per year of the company's Digit humanoid robot – which will work alongside humans on the factory floor.
In a bid to prevent the spread of killer robots in society, a group of robotics companies have published an open letter pledging not to weaponize their machines, and pleading with their customers to do the same.
A machine named Cassie has set a Guinness World Record for the 100-meter dash by a bipedal robot, and while it’s far from the blistering pace of the world’s best athletes, it is an impressive demonstration of robotics and engineering.
In the near future, delivery truck drivers may be replaced by autonomous vehicles or drones that can take a package right to your door. Ford is looking to this future with a parcel-delivering robot called Digit.
Some day in the not-too-distant future, a bipedal robot may carry a package to your front door. That scenario is envisioned by Jonathan Hurst, CTO of Agility Robotics. To that end, his group has developed an ostrich-like two-legged walking robot … and it's called Cassie.