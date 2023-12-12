© 2024 New Atlas

Biocomputers

Where biology meets electronics. Biocomputers use human brain cells, typically grown onto a silicon chip with electrodes all through them, acting as a learning-capable processor. Remarkable work has already been done in this area – for example, the DishBrain project, which learned to play Pong within a few hours. Living brain cells may eventually power computers capable of learning much faster than today's neural processors, while consuming vastly less energy.