Bundutec combines several of its existing overland camping products into the unique BunduTrail camper trailer. The compact towable shadows the vehicle like a cargo trailer but expands into a complete living space with help from a powered pop-up roof.
The Roving Blue O-Pen supports world travellers and nomads by keeping drinking water clean and fresh. In contrast to more common purification means, like UV rays, this pen-sized purification device kills microorganisms with the stuff that blocks those UV rays in the atmosphere: ozone.