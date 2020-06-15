Climate Solutions: Aviation
Aviation contributes just under 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions. 81% of aviation emissions come from passenger travel, and 19% from freight. From passenger aviation, 60% of emissions come from international travel, and 40% from domestic.
Aviation's climate problem is primarily an energy issue. Long-range flights consume a lot of energy, and weight reduction is an unavoidable priority in aircraft design – so aircraft, even more than passenger cars, require a fuel that is extremely energy-dense by weight. Fossil fuels excel on this metric.
Zero-emissions aviation will thus require clean energy sources and energy storage systems. Battery-electric aircraft may prove useful in short-range applications, but batteries offer nowhere near the energy density required for longer range flights. Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) can offer a solid reduction in emissions for aircraft running on current technology, but the most promising zero-carbon aviation fuel at the moment, for a number of reasons, is hydrogen.
ZeroAvia is creating zero-emissions hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrains for electric mid-range aircraft that could run up to 50% cheaper than today's jet-fuel planes. CEO Val Miftakhov says he'll have a solution for long-range international flights, too.