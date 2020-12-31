© 2021 New Atlas

Climate Solutions: Livestock

When cows raised as livestock digest their foods, microbes in their bellies create methane as a byproduct. This makes its way out of either end of the animal and into the atmosphere, where it acts as a highly potent greenhouse gas, trapping much more heat than fellow climate foe carbon dioxide. And, given the scale of agriculture and popularity of beef across the globe, this adds up to a substantial portion of total emissions, at 5.8 percent. But by supplementing their diets with everything from seaweed to tropical leaves, scientists are demonstrating interesting ways of intervening in this process, and potentially limiting the damage.