Climate Solutions: Pulp mills

The facilities that turn wood into other products such as paper and cardboard use a lot of energy in doing so, amounting to a 0.6 percent share in global greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, they produce tremendous amounts of waste. One way scientists are working to reduce the environmental impact of these processes is capturing that waste and recycling it for use in other products, with high-strength concrete, foams and next-generation batteries just a few of the exciting possibilities.