Engines that convert chemical energy from fuel into kinetic energy via explosive detonation, rather than slower deflagration combustion as seen in typical internal combustion engines. Categories include pulse detonation engines, rotating detonation engines and standing wave, or oblique wave detonation engines (OWDEs), and while these are still all at experimental stages, they offer the potential for aircraft to fly further and significantly faster on less fuel. OWDEs in particular would offer the potential for hypersonic aircraft with speeds up to Mach 17.