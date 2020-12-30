Drako Motors
Silicon valley-based electric hypercar company making ultra-powerful AWD vehicles like the GTE sportscar and the Dragon luxury SUV.
Following up on its 1,200-hp GTE electric sedan, hypercar shop Drako Motors teases an SUV like no other. The Dragon will develop 2,000 hp, run the quarter-mile faster than a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, and carry a family of five, plus groceries.
Drako Motors, a Silicon Valley-based startup you've probably never heard of, debuts an all-out hyper-GT it says is ready for production.