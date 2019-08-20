It's become all too common for a startup to materialize out of nowhere with claims of having the next groundbreaking electric car. In fact, it's happened twice this month alone. Much less common is for that startup to accompany those claims with a production-ready vehicle. But here comes Drako Motors, a Silicon Valley-based startup you've probably never heard of, with an all-out hyper-GT it says is ready for production. Four doors, four seats and four motors, the 1,200-hp GTE debuts as the world's most powerful sedan, a grand tourer built to exceed 200 mph (322 km/h) and vector sharply around twisting pavement with four passengers and all their bags.

