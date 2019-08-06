But what really sets the HiPhi apart is the philosophy behind it. Human Horizons is looking way beyond the car toward a smart city transport network, and it sees its cars as "nodes" that need the ability to communicate with everything around them to work as a connected system. Thus, it's shipping the HiPhi 1 with more than 500 sensors designed to communicate with the internet, road-based infrastructure and other vehicles, and billing it as the world's "first production car with a 5G V2X- (vehicle to anything) enabled communication network."