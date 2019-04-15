Sliding doors are commonplace in vans and people movers, but we haven't seen them before in this kind of SUV – and we certainly haven't seen them used for both front and rear doors. The I.D. Roomzz looks bizarre when it's all opened up, the front doors seeming to hover in mid-air. But access to the seats looks amazing, and you could park this thing in tight spaces without having to worry about banging doors with the car next to you. Mind you, the car next to you would totally bang your doors, so that's pretty much a moot point – and we'd be surprised to see this kind of feature go through to the production model.