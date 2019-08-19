When Touring's revered name was revived in 2009 its raison d'etre was, and remains, to re-introduce to the world the concept of the Fuoriserie – literally, "out of series" – for which the great Italian coachbuilders of the past were so famous. The Touring Sciàdipersia Cabriolet is the open-top version of the four-seater Sciàdipersia, a coach-built Fuoriserie designed and manufactured by Touring Superleggera in Milan in a very limited run. Only 15 examples between coupe and cabriolet will be built, exclusively on demand. The Sciàdipersia is based on a Maserati GranCabrio rolling chassis and the Maserati 4691 cc V8 engine produces 338 kW (460 HP) @ 7,000 rpm.