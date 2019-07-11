Where the EXP 100 GT really takes a step into the future in terms of enriching the onboard experience is via the Bentley Personal Assistant AI, represented by an illuminated hand-cut crystal sourced from Cumbria, England, and relying on a series of hand-gesture sensors as an interface. The system offers a series of five drive modes, starting with an "enhance" mode that floods the cabin with light, air, smells and sounds from the immediate outdoor environment, delivering a more convertible-like grand touring experience. "Cocoon" mode is much the opposite, cutting off the outdoor environment in favor of privacy by darkening the glass and pumping in purified air.