This Lamborghini Miura P 400 S once belonged to Little Tony, one of the most successful Italian singers of the '60s. A sportscar enthusiast, Little Tony bought three Miuras, including this one in blue Azzurro Mexico color with black interior. As has become increasingly common of winning concours cars, the vehicle has been certified and restored by the factory, in this case, Lamborghini Polo Storico. In addition to supplying the car's production specifications from its archives, Polo Storico also offered its expertise on the correct methods to ensure that not only the final appearance was perfect, but also that all the phases of the restoration work respected the way things were done in that era in Sant'Agata Bolognese.