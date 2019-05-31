The last great car the company made before it closed its doors in 1934 was the six-cylinder, 4.6-liter Bergmeister. The name more or less disappeared for the better part of the 1900s, appearing on a few fancy bicycles in the 70s and 80s, but otherwise lying fallow. But a group of enthusiasts has paid tribute to the historic brand with its vision of a Bergmeister for the 21st century, and boy is she a beauty.