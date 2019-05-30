The rear wing, such as it is, is almost unnoticeable on first glance, integrated as it is into the car's rear haunches. But it's there, and it's actually got an active component called the "shut-off gurney" that closes off the airflow underneath the wing and changes the rear downforce under hard cornering, braking and fast changes of direction. It's all automatic, responding to inertial sensors, inputs from the car's ECU and the driver to decide what to do with itself.