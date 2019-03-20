The De Tomaso Pantera is an interesting choice for an iconic car to start this kind of project out on. Based around a Ford 351 V8 in the back, it was somewhat of a budget supercar when it launched in the 1970s. Ford would sell you one through its Lincoln and Mercury dealers in the US for half the price of a Ferrari at around 10 grand. Its flying wedge shape and pop-up headlights were early examples of design trends that would follow through and become shorthand for the 1980s, but Panteras were renowned for never working very well off the showroom floor – to the point where most modern collectors prefer to go after examples that have been modified and "sorted" rather than originals.

