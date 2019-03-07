With its sale price of €11 million (€16.7 million when you include luxury taxes), La Voiture Noire is billed as the most expensive new car ever sold – though you'll need to scrape together a lot more pennies to get your hands on a Type 57 SC Atlantic. The cost of La Voiture Noire translates to around US$12.5 million for the car, plus another $6.4 million in taxes and fees.