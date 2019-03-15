This 1911 Stanley 72, owned by Molly and Norm Shanklin, is the oldest of the three 20-hp Stanley 2 Seater steam-powered Roadsters extant and the oldest known aluminum-bodied Stanley Steamer in the world. They sold new for $1,350 with additional cost for all five available dealer options of the day: wind screen, speedometer, head lamps, retractable roof and bulb horn. The Model 72 could effortlessly reach 60 mph, and the potential of steam cars was adequately demonstrated by the company in setting the world land speed record. On 29 January 1906 at Daytona Beach, Fred Marriott drove the Stanley Steam Company's best known creation to a speed of 127.66 mph (205.44 km/h) over one mile. Unfortunately, the Stanley Steam Company triumph of 1906 was followed by tragedy when the streamliner flipped at 150 mph in the 1907 Daytona meet, ending both Marriot's racing career and Stanley Steam company's tilt at rewriting history. See our feature article; <a href="https://newatlas.com/worlds-fastest-production-cars-1894-1914/46196/" rel="nofollow">The fastest cars in history: 1894 to 1914</a> (Credit: Deremer Studios LLC / 2019 Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance)