Considering the competition, this 1953 BMW R 68 must have been pretty amazing up close to win the hearts of the public, but this was indeed a significant model for BMW, who claimed upon its launch that it was "The First 100mph Motorcycle." Less than 1500 R 68s were manufactured, making it one of the rarest production BMWs for collectors. Note the plunger-style suspension on the back end and telescopic forks on the front – both would disappear in subsequent models. You may also note that it runs a pillion seat without an extra set of footpegs – that's because it was never intended for passengers. The extra seat at the rear was for racers to slide back and flatten themselves out for better aeros on high-speed racing straights.