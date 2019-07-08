Audi unleashes snarling R8 LMS GT2 customer race car at GoodwoodView gallery - 13 images
There's no such thing as a GT2 championship, but Audi doesn't think that situation will last, and it's bringing out its most extreme customer race car yet in anticipation. The R8 LMS GT2 is a track-only, race-ready V10 beast making 640 hp and over 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque.
Audi presented the R8 LMS GT2 at Goodwood on the weekend. Based on the R8 Spyder, this V10 beast has been kitted out with extreme aerodynamics, including a savage front splitter, large rear diffusers and a huge rear wing for downforce duties.
Open the doors, and you're confronted with a cabin that's simply all business. Roll cage, full harness, removable steering wheel, crash nets, carbon everywhere and absolutely no consideration for the road.
While there's currently no GT2 championship to race it in, Audi's selling them as track day machines, and the company expects a class will open up for it next year. First deliveries are scheduled before the end of this year, so in time for said category – provided you can pony up the €338,000 (US$380,000) asking price.
Check out a short video below, or better still, scroll a little further to watch and listen as the GT2 snarls its way up the hill at Goodwood.
Source: Audi
Want a cleaner, faster loading and ad free reading experience?
Try New Atlas Plus. Learn more