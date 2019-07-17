We are most certainly in the midst of a new golden age for hypercars, folks. To be an auto writer in today's market is to subject oneself to what seems like a never-ending deluge of exotic press releases, each making promises more ludicrous than the last. Be they combustion-engined, hybrid or electric, there has never been more ultra-exclusive gear on the market, and the seemingly limitless performance capabilities of electric powertrains point toward a future where things like the five-thousand-and-something horsepower Alieno Arcanum may well actually walk the Earth in the next decade or two. We'd tell you to drink it in before somebody in government puts a stop to it – but then, governments rarely have the cojones to put a stop to anyone's fun at this end of the market, do they?