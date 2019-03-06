Koenigsegg has thus put forward the word "megacar" for his latest release, a 1,600 horsepower monster named the Jesko, after his father. We're not sure about it. Megacar sounds like a car the size of a city. But you can't use Ubercar any more, everyone'll think it's a ride share. Gigacar? Maybe. Teracar? There'll certainly be no small amount of "tera"involved. But put us down in favor of super-doopercar – if it sounds a bit silly, perhaps that's not inappropriate. And we like silly.