The Battista can be specced out with up to 1,900 horses and 2,300 Nm (1,700 lb-ft) of all-electric torque from four separate motors. Such numbers are so alien to us that we can't properly fathom what it'll be like to pound the pedal to the floor – certainly, it'll be the tires' adhesion to the road that places any limits on acceleration. Fitted with bespoke Pirelli P Zero hoops on 21-inch rims, Pininfarina says it'll hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than two seconds from a standing start, and that sounds about right. Keep the pedal down, and you'll reach triple that speed in just 10 more seconds on the way to a top speed above 350 km/h (217 mph).