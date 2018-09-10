<em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0091464/" rel="nofollow">Malcolm</a></em> (1986) is a film about a socially awkward mechanical genius who builds things, and in the film, Malcolm buys a Sand Scorcher kit and after initially fitting it with a camera so it can go to the local store and buy milk for him, he gets led astray, and Malcolm's Sand Scorcher is used to rob a bank. The film proved to have enormous appeal to the geeks of the world before game consoles, computers and the internet came along, propelling international release and launching the film careers of several notables. Between becoming the "holy grail" of collectible RC cars, and featuring in a movie which achieved cult status with the "makers" of the eighties ... it became a modern classic collectible.