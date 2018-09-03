Here's how Angus described it: Having been a fan of the track since the 1960s, hot lapping Laguna Seca in Lexus' new 467 hp V8 powered 2018 Lexus GS F was one of the top automotive drive experiences of my life. Lexus provided three of its new super-sedans piloted by professional drivers, to provide hot laps to an assortment of media. The big saloons chased each other about the iconic speedway hitting 120 mph on the home straight and providing a drivers eye view to those who normally only get to report from trackside. Thanks to my years of training on PlayStation's GranTurismo series, I was able to verbally assist/humour the driver on braking points and apex lines. It isn't the fastest circuit in America by a long stretch, but Laguna Seca is one of the more technically challenging. The one section that Laguna Seca is famous for is of course Turn 8 and 8A, otherwise known as the Corkscrew. This blind turn can't be seen as you come hard on brakes after blasting up Rahal Straight. All you see is sky and asphalt until you come up over the small rise before placing yourself in the hands of the racing gods and dropping 18 meters down and to the left.