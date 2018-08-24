The PB 18 e-tron concept was conceived at Audi's Malibu, California design studios and the choice to debut it at Pebble Beach was obvious due to that. The "PB" in the concept's name is for Pebble Beach and the 18 from the R18 e-tron that's had so much success in the Le Mans circuit. Audi says that the PB 18 e-tron is a "Level Zero" car, made purely for driving with no interference from electronics or automated systems.