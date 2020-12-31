Fortescue
Fortescue Metals Group is an Australian company primarily founded on iron ore mining. Its subsidiary Fortescue Future Industries, however, is a clean tech company focusing on worldwide green hydrogen and ammonia production, electrolyzer manufacturing, and the decarbonization of trucks, drains, boats and aircraft.
Australian mining billionaire Andrew Forrest has announced he's challenged his team to get the world's first ammonia-powered ship into service by 2022, following their rapid success with hydrogen mining trucks and ammonia-powered locomotives.