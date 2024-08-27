© 2024 New Atlas
Transport

Fortescue's got a self-driving 240-ton hauler in the works

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
August 27, 2024
Fortescue's got a self-driving 240-ton hauler in the works
An autonomous iron ore hauling truck developed by Fortescue and Liebherr
Isn't it pretty? Too bad you won't – and don't need – to drive it
View 1 Image
An autonomous iron ore hauling truck developed by Fortescue and Liebherr
1/1
Isn't it pretty? Too bad you won't – and don't need – to drive it

We're a tad late to the news on this one, but we're no less excited to bring it to you heavy machinery nerds. Australia's Fortescue is teaming up with Liebherr Mining to develop an autonomous mining truck that will, in addition to driving itself, be the first of its kind worldwide to operate with zero emissions.

They're calling it a fully integrated Autonomous Haulage Solution (AHS). It's based on Liebherr's proven T 264 truck, which has been moving payloads of 265 tons at a time for over a decade now.

Announced in late July, the project involves combining an onboard autonomy kit for the truck, a High Precision Machine Guidance system for loading equipment, and a fleet management system so it plays nice with other vehicles.

Liebherr - T 264 Mining Truck

While the T 264 is traditionally fitted with a Cummins QSK60 diesel engine that delivers a whopping 2,700 hp, Fortescue hasn't yet clarified exactly how it'll manage zero emissions with this AHS vehicle. However, Liebherr and Fortescue jointly announced earlier this month that they've been testing a hydrogen-powered powered T 264 in Australia for a bit.

It could, of course, go the electric route. Fortescue has made progress with an electric haul truck that's capable of handling a 240-ton payload. The company said in March that the battery powered prototype exceeded its performance expectations. It's also been operating an electric excavator that's proven its capabilities by moving a million tons of material.

Fortescue aims to have an entire fleet of zero-emission haul trucks ready to work on its sites from 2026.

"Once we decarbonize our entire fleet, around 95 million liters (25 million gallons) of diesel will be removed from our operations every year, or more than a quarter of a million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent," noted CEO Dino Otranto.

If you've been waiting to drive massive trucks for a living, you'll want to hurry up – this one might already know how to do your job.

Source: Fortescue

Tags

TransportFortescueAutonomous VehiclesTruckMining
1 comment
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Most Viewed

Load More
1 comment
paul314
Probably not a lot of complicated traffic to avoid at a mining site.