Hybrid eVTOLs
Electric VTOL aircraft that use multiple fuel systems, often incorporating fossil fuels, to achieve increased flight range. Typically, propulsion systems remain electric, although this is not always the case.
Czech company Zuri has commenced hover testing on its first near-scale VTOL air taxi tech demonstrator. With a hybrid powertrain on board, this team promises real-world range figures up to 720 km (447 miles) at cruise speeds up to 320 km/h (200 mph).
Russia's Foundation for Advanced Research has already flown a 60-kg prototype of its Cyclocar VTOL aircraft, which uses a super-responsive cyclical propeller propulsion system. A full-size, long-range, six-seat Cyclocar is expected within a few years.
The Trifan 600 will fly up to eight passengers helipad to helipad at ranges up to 750 miles and speeds up to 345 mph – figures nothing in the eVTOL world can touch thanks to its hybrid powertrain. XTI and Xeriant have partnered to get it into production.
We're all hoping for electric VTOL aircraft, but France's Ascendance isn't willing to wait for batteries and hydrogen to break through. The company says its Atea hybrid will deliver long-range VTOL travel with just 20 percent of a helicopter's emissions.
Canada's Horizon Aircraft has popped up out of stealth mode with a gorgeous and innovative 5-seat hybrid eVTOL design using a wicked-cool split-wing mechanism to transition between VTOL and horizontal flight, and a totally unique path to market.
Switzerland's Manta Aircraft is working on a flexible hybrid-electric canard aircraft design that will be capable of VTOL or efficient STOL operations. A one-third scale model has been built, and the team is preparing for its first flight tests.
British company Samad Aerospace has unveiled a very unique VTOL aircraft design. The long-range, high-speed Q-Starling uses modified helicopter turbine engines to power turbojet thrusters as well as to charge the battery on an electric VTOL system.
As successful as the Rolls-Royce name has been in luxury cars, it's been far bigger in aeronautics. So when these guys announce a four- to five-passenger hybrid electric/turbine VTOL aircraft with a 250-mph top speed and a 500-mile range, it's worth listening.