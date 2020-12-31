© 2021 New Atlas

Joby Aviation

One of the first companies to get into the electric VTOL game. Founded by JoeBen Bevirt, whose previous company Joby created the popular Gorillapod camera tripod. Joby Aviation is based at a rural compound outside Santa Cruz, California. Its five-seat aircraft is prototyped at full scale and has flown more than 1,000 test flights. The airframe uses six tilting rotors, spread across a large wing and a V-tail, offering electric flight at higher speeds and lower noise levels than a helicopter. Joby has huge financial backing and manufacturing assistance from Toyota, among others, and now owns Uber Elevate.