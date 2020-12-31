Joby Aviation
One of the first companies to get into the electric VTOL game. Founded by JoeBen Bevirt, whose previous company Joby created the popular Gorillapod camera tripod. Joby Aviation is based at a rural compound outside Santa Cruz, California. Its five-seat aircraft is prototyped at full scale and has flown more than 1,000 test flights. The airframe uses six tilting rotors, spread across a large wing and a V-tail, offering electric flight at higher speeds and lower noise levels than a helicopter. Joby has huge financial backing and manufacturing assistance from Toyota, among others, and now owns Uber Elevate.
eVTOL market leader Joby Aviation has announced its first revenue in a partnership with the US Air Force's Agility Prime program, as well as the path it's agreed on with the FAA for certifying its revolutionary tilt-rotor electric air taxi.
The future eVTOL air taxi market could be in for quite a shake-up, with reports coming in that Uber has sold its Elevate division to airframe manufacturer Joby Aviation. Uber Elevate was expected to be a major player in the air taxi market.
Joby Aviation has been beavering away hammering out the designs and flight dynamics of its awesome-looking tilt-rotor eVTOL for more than 10 years. Now, Joby's got half a billion dollars in the bank thanks to a huge investment led by Toyota.
A lot of money is being pumped into air taxi concepts, with the likes of Boeing, Airbus and NASA all investing heavily in such vehicles. The latest company to find themselves on the receiving end is Joby Aviation, with US$100 million in fresh funding to forge ahead with its all-electric aircraft.
The awesome Joby S2 operates like a 2-seater manned multicopter drone, that takes off and lands vertically but converts to a fixed wing by folding away its tilting rotors for long-range, high speed commuting.